Minneapolis Mayoral Election Results Expected To Lag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis voters are deciding whether to give Mayor Betsy Hodges a second term or choose a new one.

It has been what city officials call slow and steady across the city all day Tuesday, but that does not mean that turnout is lower than expected.

Nearly 12,000 people took advantage of six weeks of early voting and cast votes before Tuesday.

One south Minneapolis precinct had trouble with their new iPad sign-in system for voters Tuesday morning, but Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Clark says the problem was isolated and quickly fixed.

“It’s been a very slow, easy process so far,” Clark said.

Voters are casting their first, second and third place votes for 13 city council seats, park board and the mayor’s race under the ranked choice voting system.

And despite an incumbent mayor in Hodges, the outcome is unclear because there has been no public polling in the race.

As for ranked choice, some voters give it a thumbs up.

“It was easy,” said voter Julie Petersen. “I studied last night so I knew exactly who I was voting for, and it makes sense to me, so I like it.”

Others gave ranked choice a thumbs down.

“You know, they always kind of talk about how with kids we make sure that everybody’s a winner, and that’s kind of what it felt like, you know?” said voter Dara Beevas.

Clark says some results will come in Tuesday night, but the mayor’s race — with 16 candidates and ranked choice voting — is expected to go into Wednesday. Those second and third place votes will help decide the winner.