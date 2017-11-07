MLB Pitcher Halladay Dies After Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP/CBS) — Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office news release says that the aircraft went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found one body. No survivors were found.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victim or the plane’s owner, however CBS Philadelphia is reporting the plane belonged to former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay.

The MLB soon after confirmed that Halladay had been killed in the crash:

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

Officials couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

Halladay’a twitter profile picture is a cockpit selfie, and nine of his final 11 posts are about flying or the purchase of the plane that eventually crashed.

The location he cites in his twitter profile reads, “In the air or on the water!”

