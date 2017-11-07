ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

MLB Pitcher Halladay Dies After Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP/CBS) — Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office news release says that the aircraft went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found one body. No survivors were found.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victim or the plane’s owner, however CBS Philadelphia is reporting the plane belonged to former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay.

The MLB soon after confirmed that Halladay had been killed in the crash:

Officials couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

Halladay’a twitter profile picture is a cockpit selfie, and nine of his final 11 posts are about flying or the purchase of the plane that eventually crashed.

The location he cites in his twitter profile reads, “In the air or on the water!”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

