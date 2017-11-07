ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

St. Paul’s Red House Records Sold To Nashville Label

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul-based folk and Americana music label Red House Records has been sold to Compass Records Group of Nashville, Tennessee. The sale was announced Tuesday.

Grammy-winning Red House was formed 34 years ago and is home to artists such as The Wailin’ Jennys, John Gorka and The Cactus Blossoms.

(credit: Red House Records)

Iowa singer-songwriter Greg Brown launched Red House to sell his debut album. Bob Feldman officially established the independent label in 1983 after meeting Brown. Feldman’s widow, Beth Friend, has kept Red House going since his death in 2006.

Friend says it’s time for her to “bring this chapter of my life to a close and move on.”

Compass was co-founded by musician Alison Brown and bassist-producer Garry West in 1994. Its roster includes The Proclaimers, The Infamous Stringdusters and Shannon McNally.

