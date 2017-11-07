St. Paul Police: Armed Robber Shot By Would-Be Victim

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a robbery attempt led to the suspect being shot Tuesday night in downtown St. Paul.
The shooting happened near Mears Park at 5th and Wacouta streets at about 5 p.m.
Police say a man pulled a gun on another man and tried to rob him. The would-be victim then pulled out a gun and shot the robber.
The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The man who shot the suspect had a permit to carry a gun.
Police are investigating.