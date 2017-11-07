ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

St. Paul Police: Armed Robber Shot By Would-Be Victim

Filed Under: Mears Park, St. Paul, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a robbery attempt led to the suspect being shot Tuesday night in downtown St. Paul.

The shooting happened near Mears Park at 5th and Wacouta streets at about 5 p.m.

Police say a man pulled a gun on another man and tried to rob him. The would-be victim then pulled out a gun and shot the robber.

The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man who shot the suspect had a permit to carry a gun.

Police are investigating.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch