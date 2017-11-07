Title: Spring Internship 2018
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION: WCCO-TV’s Internship Program is designed to provide experience for students pursuing careers in television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about the television business, specifically Broadcast News & Sports.
Interns are currently being accepted for the 2018 spring semester. Internship positions for spring 2018 are available in the News department only. CBS Television Stations will sponsor paid college internships for upper level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution only.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- All interns must be college students, and must be a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring or specializing in a broadcast related field. CBS will require verification.
- Interns must arrange the internship through the education institution on a for-credit basis.
- Interns must be available for a pre-determined minimum of hours per week that will be determined by the requirements of their individual educational institution.
CBS will require verification.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Application deadline is Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Please note, any application received after the deadline may not be considered.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.