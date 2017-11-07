Target To Close 12 Stores; 2 In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is set to close a dozen stores across the United States, including two in Minnesota.
Officials tell WCCO that stores in Fergus Falls and Hastings will close — along with the other 10 nationwide — on Feb. 3, 2018.
Target says the closings are due to years of financial underperformance at the particular locations.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said a Target spokesperson. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed.”
Target says workers at these 12 stores will be transferred to other Target locations, while those who do not wish to be transferred are being offered separation packages.