ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Target To Close 12 Stores; 2 In Minnesota

Filed Under: Fergus Falls, Hastings, Local TV, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is set to close a dozen stores across the United States, including two in Minnesota.

Officials tell WCCO that stores in Fergus Falls and Hastings will close — along with the other 10 nationwide — on Feb. 3, 2018.

target Target To Close 12 Stores; 2 In Minnesota

(credit: CBS)

Target says the closings are due to years of financial underperformance at the particular locations.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said a Target spokesperson. “We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed.”

Target says workers at these 12 stores will be transferred to other Target locations, while those who do not wish to be transferred are being offered separation packages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch