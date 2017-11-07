ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Timberwolves Gear Up To Battle Warriors

By Mike Max
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Local TV, Mike Max, Minnesota Timberwolves
SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 08: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action against Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.
(credit: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Suddenly, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the talk of the town. That kind of talk comes only from winning.

It’s been fun for fans to watch a 7-3 start to the team’s season.

“They’re playing for each other,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The more they play together, the more comfortable they get.”

This week, they get to find out more about their body of work, starting tomorrow night at Golden State.

“I think the biggest thing is consistency. Guys are happy and … defense, that’s the biggest thing that’s changed from last year,” guard Shabazz Muhammad said.

What the Wolves have done so far this season is impressive, but what the Warriors have done for three years is overwhelming. What’s different this year is they expect to compete.

“You just have to trust your principles,” guard Jamal Crawford said. “They can come at you in flurries, they can go on a 15-0 run, they can go on 17-2 runs.”

