Frey Takes Early Lead For Minneapolis Mayor, History Made On City Council

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Results from Minneapolis elections are already rolling in as polls close in the city’s third bout with ranked choice voting.

In the race for mayor, City Council Member Jacob Frey is taking an early lead, with 25 percent of first choice votes. Tom Hoch, the former president of the Hennepin Theatre Trust, is just behind with 19 percent. Incumbent Mayor Betsy Hodges is in third with 18 percent and Ray Dehn — a state representative — is in fourth with 17 percent.

Results will likely be tabulated into the night, as the complicated process for distributing voters’ second and third choices continues.

Meanwhile, several candidates for Minneapolis City Council have already secured their seats with more than 50 percent of the vote. In Ward 8, Andrea Jenkins became the first openly transgender member of the City Council. Incumbents Lisa Goodman Ward 7, Cam Gordon in Ward 2, Lisa Bender in Ward 10 and Andrew Johnson in Ward 12 and Linea Palmisano in Ward 13 sewed up sizable majorities on first choice ballots.

Election officials say the turnout was unusually high, and caused hiccups at several precincts across the city. Several polling places ran out of ballots, but officials promised anyone who was in line by 8 p.m. would be given the chance to vote:

#ElectionDay Update: Turnout was extremely high tonight. That, along with many spoiled ballots (where voters requested new ballots) has caused precincts to go through their ballot reserves faster than anticipated. — Mpls Elections (@VoteMpls) November 8, 2017

You can view the full results in all Minneapolis races on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

St. Paul’s election results, meanwhile, will take much longer. All ballots are legally required to be counted by hand, and election officials say they likely won’t know final results in most of the city’s races for days.