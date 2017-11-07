WCCO-TV Names Kari Patey As News Director

Kari Patey has been named WCCO-TV News Director, as announced by Ann Ouellette, Vice President and General Manager of WCCO-TV.
This move represents a homecoming for Patey, who got her start at WCCO-TV in 1999, producing WCCO This Morning. After six years in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, which also included a stint as a producer at KSTP-TV, Patey moved to New York and has worked for WNBC-TV since January 2006.
She currently serves as the station’s assistant news director, a position she earned after rising through the ranks as a writer and producer.
“Kari is primed to be a leader in our organization,” Ouellette said. “She has first-hand experience leading and mentoring a newsroom and brings an innovative focus on content and our business. We are very pleased to welcome her back to WCCO-TV.”
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming home and joining a team of terrific storytellers,” Patey said. “I’m very excited to do what I love in an area I love. I’m a Midwest girl through and through.”
Patey received her Bachelor of Arts in journalism, communications and sociology from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn. She is a National Edward R. Murrow Award Winner, a National Emmy Award winner, as well as a New York Regional Emmy Award Winner.
WCCO-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corporation.