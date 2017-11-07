Man In Wheelchair Struck, Killed Crossing The Street

COLBY, Wis. (AP) — Police in central Wisconsin say a man in a wheelchair has been struck and killed while crossing a street.
Authorities say the 74-year-old man was hit by a van while riding in his electric wheelchair and crossing Highway 13 in Colby Monday afternoon.
WAOW-TV reports witnesses told police the man was outside the crosswalk. The Colby man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
