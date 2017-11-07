ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Man In Wheelchair Struck, Killed Crossing The Street

Filed Under: Wisconsin

COLBY, Wis. (AP) — Police in central Wisconsin say a man in a wheelchair has been struck and killed while crossing a street.

Authorities say the 74-year-old man was hit by a van while riding in his electric wheelchair and crossing Highway 13 in Colby Monday afternoon.

WAOW-TV reports witnesses told police the man was outside the crosswalk. The Colby man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch