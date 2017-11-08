St. Paul Mayoral Candidate Under Investigation For Violation Of Voting Rules

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former St. Paul mayoral candidate is under investigation for reportedly violating voting rules in Tuesday night’s election.
St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao came in third place in the city’s race for mayor, but now he could be facing charges. St. Paul Police asked the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the reported voting violation in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
Both agencies say they won’t comment on the matter until the investigation is complete.