ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Jeremiah Ellison, Son Of Congressman, Elected To Mpls. City Council

Filed Under: Blong Yang, Jeremiah Ellison, Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jeremiah Ellison, the son of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, has been elected to Minneapolis City Council.

After tabulation was completed Wednesday, Ellison was declared the winner in Ward 5. He surpassed incumbent Blong Yang with a final total of 2,313 votes.

Ward 5 is on the city’s north side and includes the neighborhoods of Hawthorne, Harrison and the North Loop.

Yang was the first Hmong-American to be elected to city council.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch