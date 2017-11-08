Jeremiah Ellison, Son Of Congressman, Elected To Mpls. City Council

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jeremiah Ellison, the son of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, has been elected to Minneapolis City Council.
After tabulation was completed Wednesday, Ellison was declared the winner in Ward 5. He surpassed incumbent Blong Yang with a final total of 2,313 votes.
Thank you to my Northside community and to my team! I️ look forward to working with you alongside @CunninghamMPLS. https://t.co/3p507iyNVC
— Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) November 8, 2017
Ward 5 is on the city’s north side and includes the neighborhoods of Hawthorne, Harrison and the North Loop.
Yang was the first Hmong-American to be elected to city council.