Jacob Frey Announced As Winner Of Minneapolis Mayor Race

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis has decided its mayor.
After hours of counting ballots Tuesday night and Wednesday, Jacob Frey emerged as the winner.
The 2017 mayoral election was the city’s third with ranked-choice voting, which lets voters list their top three choices in order of preference. Tuesday’s election results came in notably quicker than the previous election in 2013, which saw ballot counting continue for several days.
The tabulation process began bright and early this morning at the Early Vote Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Election officials will have to sift through a lot of ballots as Minneapolis saw more than 100-thousand voters which translates to about a 43-percent turnout.
The DFL did not endorse a candidate in the Minneapolis mayoral race during its July 2017 convention. Incumbent Mayor Betsy Hodges has been in office since Jan. 2, 2014.