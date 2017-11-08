Vikings Activate Teddy Bridgewater, Place Bradford On IR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings made it official Wednesday morning, activating quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the physically unable to perform list.

The Vikings made room for him on the roster by placing quarterback Sam Bradford on injured reserve. Bradford reportedly had a procedure done to clean up his left knee on Tuesday and was not at team facilities for most of the day. Bradford hasn’t seen the field since trying to play at Chicago in a Week 4 victory over the Bears. He threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, but suffered a non-contact injury to his twice repaired knee and couldn’t play the next week at Pittsburgh.

With being placed on injured reserve, Bradford’s regular season is over. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said it hasn’t been ruled out that Bradford could return for the playoffs, if healthy.

Bridgewater returns to the active roster for the first time since his devastating knee injury on Aug. 30, 2016. He was posted to have a big season and had shine in preseason action before his knee injury. He has been through a lot since that dark day.

Zimmer said Wednesday Case Keenum will start Sunday as the Vikings face the Washington Redskins on the road out of their bye week. Bridgewater will dress for the game and is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Keenum.

Bridgewater is expected to talk with the media on Thursday, while Keenum will talk with reporters on Wednesday, the normal day for starting quarterbacks.