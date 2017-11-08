Despite Teddy’s Return, Case Keenum Still The Vikings Starting QB

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — What happens next for Teddy Bridgewater and the Minnesota Vikings?

As Mike Max reports, teammates and coaches are happy for Bridgewater, but the starting quarterback is still Case Keenum.

Teddy Bridgewater has been at Winter Park all fall. He’s been practicing the past few weeks, and that’s a good thing.

“He is such a great guy to have out there, telling us what things we need to work on. He’s just a great guy to have out there,” receiver Adam Thielen said.

The immediate goal is not to get back to starting quarterback status, but to re-develop confidence.

“Getting back on the same page. For him I think any time you come back from an injury it’s going to be trust in your body,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “Coming back off surgeries, that’s the hardest part. Usually you’re ready physically before you are mentally.”

But with all this talk about Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford, let us not forget Case Keenum is the starting quarterback this week. And maybe, for the rest of the season.

Keenum has been in the league long enough to understand this quarterback thing is complicated. So keep it simple, it doesn’t matter if he’s named the starter for the season or the week.

“You know there’s a lot of different ways of playing quarterback and there’s a lot of different situations. So that’s why for me, if I can keep my mindset the same, if I can stay consistent in how I prepare, then I’m good,” Keenum said.

Because he knows this season has been and could be special, so he’s not about to rock this boat. Not when the post season is hanging in the balance.

“I’ve been prepared, whether it’s Sam or Teddy or whoever else, I’ve been prepared for these types of situations and it’s just kind of water off my back,” Keenum said.