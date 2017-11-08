Authorities ID 2 Dead In Northeast Minneapolis Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified two people found dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Minneapolis home over the weekend.
Minneapolis police responded at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person threatening another person with a gun on the 2000 block of Polk Street Northeast. When officers arrived, they weren’t able to make contact with anyone inside the residence.
Shortly after attempting to make contact, officers heard what they believed to be gunfire. They gained entry to the house, where they found an adult male and female dead.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the two as 56-year-old Jerry Linn Blomberg and 59-year-old Dawn Marie Blomberg. The medical examiner said Dawn Blomberg died from a shotgun wound to the chest, and her manner of death is homicide. Jerry Blomberg died of a shotgun wound to the neck, and his manner of death was ruled suicide.