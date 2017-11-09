Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Helping ISIS Released To His Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Burnsville man who plead guilty to helping ISIS has been released from a halfway house and into the custody of his parents.
Abdullahi Yusuf was one of a group of 10 young Twin Cities friends who plotted to leave the country and join the terror group.
Yusuf ended up cooperating with the government and testifying against his former friends.
Among the terms of his release, Yusuf will be barred from accessing information about Islamic terror groups online, and he will be subject to GPS monitoring for a year.