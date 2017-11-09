ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Helping ISIS Released To His Family

Filed Under: Abdullahi Yusuf, ISIS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Burnsville man who plead guilty to helping ISIS has been released from a halfway house and into the custody of his parents.

abdullahi yusuf Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Helping ISIS Released To His Family

Abdullahi Yusuf (credit: Sherburne County)

Abdullahi Yusuf was one of a group of 10 young Twin Cities friends who plotted to leave the country and join the terror group.

Yusuf ended up cooperating with the government and testifying against his former friends.

Among the terms of his release, Yusuf will be barred from accessing information about Islamic terror groups online, and he will be subject to GPS monitoring for a year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch