Santa’s Sleigh Set To Cruise Into MOA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He’s making a list and checking it twice!

It is not too early for Santa to start figuring out who’s naughty or nice. In fact, Santa will be coming to town Thursday night.

moasanta Santas Sleigh Set To Cruise Into MOA

(credit: CBS)

He will arrive at Mall of America at 6:30 p.m. with the help of the Rosemount High School marching band.

Then Santa will help kick off the holiday light show at the mall, which runs through Dec. 24.

If you want to take pictures, Santa will be in Santa Land in the mall’s North Atrium until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Click here for a complete listing of Santa’s schedule this season.

