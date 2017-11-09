ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Fridley 5th-Grader Seriously Injured After Being Hit By SUV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fifth-grade student suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when he was struck by an SUV near Fridley Middle School.

The Fridley Police Department says the child was hit on the 500 block of 61st Avenue Northeast shortly after school got out. The student – a fifth-grader at Fridley Middle School — was crossing the street when he was hit by an eastbound SUV.

Emergency crews responded and brought the child to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say he didn’t appear to be impaired.

School officials are providing support for students who witnessed the incident.

