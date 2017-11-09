Teddy Bridgewater: ‘It’s Good To Be Back’

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time in nearly 15 months since suffering a knee injury that could’ve ended his career.

Bridgewater appeared Thursday as if there was nothing more satisfying than being back on the field with his teammates.

“It’s good to be back out there with the guys. It’s been a long journey,” Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, and Sam Bradford was placed on injured reserve with his own knee injury.

Wednesday marked the first time Bridgewater was a full participant in practice since his injury on Aug. 30, 2016. He will be in uniform for Sunday’s game at Washington, but will be the back-up quarterback. Case Keenum will get the start against the Redskins. Keenum is 4-2 as the starter this season, and also relieved Bradford in a victory at Chicago.

Bridgewater said if Keenum gets hurt Sunday or his number is called for other reasons, he’s ready.

“I’m excited to know I’m dressing this week and ready to focus on football. I can’t wait to get out there on Sunday with the guys. No concerns at all, the training staff and strength and conditioning staff have done a great job of getting me back to this point. No holding back,” Bridgewater said.

He also acknowledged that his job this week is to give Keenum a second set of eyes and do whatever he can to help the team get a win over the Redskins. Bridgewater didn’t say when or if he’ll play in a game this season, thought that’s always been the goal. With the Vikings having won four straight games and being 6-2 out of the bye, there isn’t a need to rush Bridgewater back to the field.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time. We’re playing good football right now so I just want to be a good teammate,” Bridgewater said. “Case is the guy, so I’m going to stand behind Case.”

Bridgewater said his confidence that he would return after last year’s knee injury never wavered. He received 800 text messages from teammates, other NFL players, family and friends after his injury.

It served as part of his motivation to do get back on the field.

“It took about three months to get back to all of them,” Bridgewater said. “I never had any doubt, the people around me never once let me get down.”