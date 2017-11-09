ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Vote For Minnesota’s Best Riding Stable

Filed Under: Best Of Minnesota

best of mn 770x433 Vote For Minnesotas Best Riding Stable

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we go into November, we’re feeling the opposite of cooped up and immoble.

That’s why we’re aiming to hop aboard a stallion and take off wherever the wind will carry us. And then we want a nice stable for our steed, the best in Minnesota.

Your social media nominations helped us narrow the field, and now your votes will help us determine the ultimate winner.

horse generic Vote For Minnesotas Best Riding Stable

Best Riding Stable in Minnesota

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rich Harrison says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:43 am

    Mankato Hilltop Meat Market–hands down, the best!!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Marty Hinrichs says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Schmidt’s Meat in Nicollet Minnesota didn’t even make the list? Who the hell made the list anyway?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Jeff Abraham says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Elk River Meats make the best Happy Sticks around!

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Jim Mell says:
    October 7, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Paul & Kathy’s Upsala

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch