Workin’ For The Weekend: Honor Veterans & Get Ready For The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Judging by all the events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend, it is clear the holidays are just around the corner.

But before we carve the turkey and sit on Santa’s lap, there’s a chance to celebrate and thank our veterans.

Minnesota Honors Veterans

Celebrate and honor all veterans who have served this country at the state’s official ceremony this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

Veterans, families and the community is invited.

This year the program will have a special spotlight on the service of Vietnam era veterans.

A free community breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., the ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Kick Off The Holiday Season At MOA

Holiday season officially kicks off Thursday at Mall of America with the celebration of Santa’s arrival.

Santa will march in with the help of the Rosemount High School Marching Band, who will be heading to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Catch him in the south entrance of Nickelodeon Universe where he will kick off the Holiday Light Show.

The big guy in red then heads to North Atrium to meet with families every weekend until Christmas.

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique

Start your holiday shopping this weekend at the Minneapolis Holiday Boutique.

The Holiday Boutique brings together hundreds of vendors with the latest in apparel, decor, jewelry, and more.

The Boutique takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Ski At Afton Alps

Finally, bundle up the family and head to Afton Alps this weekend!

The ski season officially begins at Afton.

Two lifts will be up and running Friday with more opening as mother nature allows.