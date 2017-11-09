ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

DNR: Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Medicine Lake

Filed Under: DNR, Invasive Species, Zebra Mussels

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Zebra mussels have been confirmed in a large Twin Cities lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the invasive species were found this fall in Medicine Lake, which is in the suburbs just west of Minneapolis.

zebra mussels1 DNR: Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Medicine Lake

(credit: CBS)

“After at least six years of reports of zebra mussels on Medicine Lake that turned out to be negative, it’s disappointing to make this confirmation,” said DNR invasive species specialist Keegan Lund, in a news release.

Officials say a single zebra mussel was found on a dock that was being removed from the lake. Not long after, officials found two more adult zebra mussels on docks in other locations.

The DNR says that fall is an important time for property owners to check for zebra mussels, as docks and boat lifts are being removed from lakes.

Recently, a single zebra mussel was found in Minneapolis’ Lake Harriet, and the entire Minnesota River was added to the infested waters list.

Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to help in curbing the spread of invasive species.

Whether or not a lake is infested, boaters must keep watercraft clean of invasive species, drain all water before transport and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Zebra mussels are harmful to Minnesota lakes because they compete with native species for food and habitat, cause damage to water intake pipes and cut the feet of swimmers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch