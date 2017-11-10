90-Year-Old Pilot Gives His 300th ‘Angel Flight’

By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under: Jennifer Mayerle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities veteran is being recognized for his commitment to helping others.

Angel Flight provides free flights to people in need. Volunteer pilot Gordy Lewis, 90, has taken that responsibility to a whole-new level.

Lewis got his wings later in life. His son gave him flying lessons for his 67th birthday.

“I called and arranged my first flight with an instructor, and that was all downhill from there,” Lewis said.

Lewis started volunteering with Angel Flight Central two decades ago. The nonprofit helped this veteran marry his passion for giving back with his love of flying.

“It’s a thrill to be able to do both together,” Lewis said.

gordy lewis 90 Year Old Pilot Gives His 300th Angel Flight

Gordy Lewis (credit: CBS)

He transports patients and caregivers to doctor’s appointments, often flying from the Dakotas to the Mayo Clinic.

“For the most part, they would have had no other way to obtain medical help without somebody volunteering to transport them,” Lewis said.

He cherishes the friendships made in flight, and often transports the same patients multiple times.

“Many of them are still on my Christmas card list. I keep in contact, I get invitations to some of their weddings as some of the kids grow up,” Lewis said. “It really is very exciting.”

Lewis has flown more Angel Flights this year than any other year, with 23 so far. That dedication led to a milestone: 300 Angel Flights.

“You should have seen me when I came home from the 300th flight. I was really on air,” he said. “I couldn’t stop jumping up and down.”

He will pilot his next Angel Flight on Tuesday, which will be flight 301 if you’re counting.

And he will be honored for his service on Nov. 17 with Angel Flight Central’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Kansas.

It’s the first time the award has been given in their 22 years of operation.

More from Jennifer Mayerle
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch