BCA Video Shows Gunshot Narrowly Missing Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New evidence released by the BCA shows how close a police officer came to being shot this summer.
A dash cam video shows La Crescent Officer Ryan Quanrud walking up to a car. You can see a shotgun blast go past the officer, just barely missing his head.
When the car takes off, Quanrud and other officers fire their guns at it.
The shootout and chase happened in Houston County on July 31.
Twenty-year-old Wyatt Helfrich and 19-year-old William Wallraff are both charged with attempted murder.
Helfrich was on house arrest for drug charges on the night Quanrud stopped them.