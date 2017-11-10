Cottage Grove Sen. Schoen’s Lawyer: He Doesn’t Appear To Be Resigning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota State Senator who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment has retained a lawyer to defend against a potential forthcoming ethics investigation.
On Friday, DFL Caucus Minority Communications Director Alyssa Siems Roberson confirmed that Cottage Grove DFLer Dan Shoen retained attorney Paul Rogosheske.
According to a source within the minority caucus, “it doesn’t appear he is planning on submitting a resignation.”
Schoen is denying allegations of unwelcomed advances and inappropriate text messages.
Related: DFL Senator, GOP Rep. Face Harassment Allegations
Many people have called for the resignation of the Democratic State Senator, including Gov. Mark Dayton.
Maye Quade first told MinnPost that Schoen sexually harassed her back in 2015 when she was running for office.
It included a series of unwelcomed text messages to the point where she said, “I avoided him like the plague.” She later said in a statement of the sexual harassment, “As a candidate, I experienced it with Sen. Schoen, as a legislator, I’ve experienced it by multiple members of the majority and reported it.”
Meanwhile, WCCO learned that two women have come forward with accusations against Rep. Tony Cornish.
Rep. Erin Maye Quade says Cornish sent her inappropriate text messages about looking at her on the house floor. It went on to say it was her fault, and she “looked too damned good.”
The Republican from Blue Earth County denies the allegations and says the messages are being taken out of context.