Sheriff: Man Killed After Shooting At Officers In Crystal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after authorities say he fired at police officers Friday night in Crystal.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office says they received a report just after 5 p.m. of a suicidal man at a residence on the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue.
Officers from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope arrived at the scene to find that the man was armed. The neighborhood was evacuated before officers confronted the man.
Authorities say the man fired at officers, who fired back and killed him. No officers were hurt.
The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.