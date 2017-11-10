Ellen Page Says Brett Ratner Outed Her At 18

Filed Under: Brett Ratner, Ellen Page, Sexual Harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen Page says director Brett Ratner outed her in front of “X-Men” cast and crew when she was a sexually unsure 18-year-old, leaving her feeling violated and ashamed.

In a Facebook post Friday, Page said Ratner used a pre-production meeting for the 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand” to make the comment she called “horrific.”

According to Page, she was standing next to a woman 10 years her senior when Ratner pointed to Page and told the other woman, “You should (expletive) her to make her realize she’s gay.”

“He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic,” wrote Page. The “Juno” star came out publicly in 2014.

Page, who started acting as a child, recounted being harassed or assaulted as an underage teen by other people in the industry whom she didn’t identify.

She’s worked with many “honorable and respectful collaborators,” Page wrote, but called misbehavior in the industry “ubiquitous.”

The flood of accusations by others who have been abused represents a “long awaited reckoning,” she said.

An attorney for Ratner, who has been accused by at least six women of sexual harassment, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch