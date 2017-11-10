‘I Know He’s Watching Us’: Vigil Held For Josh Guimond

Filed Under: Josh Guimond, Local TV, Maple Lake, St. John's University

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vigil was held Friday night in Maple Lake for Josh Guimond.

He vanished in the middle of the night from St. John’s University 15 years ago.

Community members gathered at Holy Cross Church to mark the anniversary of his disappearance.

josh guimond1 I Know He’s Watching Us: Vigil Held For Josh Guimond

Josh Guimond (credit: CBS)

Josh stayed at school in November of 2002 over the first weekend of deer hunting season because of homework.

He went missing after a night of playing cards with friends. Years later, Josh’s family is still waiting for answers.

“It’s been interesting for the past 15 years wondering, wondering, wondering. And we keep wondering every day,” said Josh’s grandfather. “I know he’s watching us, he’s listening to us, and I think he’s enjoying everything that we’re doing and saying.”

His father, Brian, started a GoFundMe account to hire a private investigator to help find Josh.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch