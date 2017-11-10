‘I Know He’s Watching Us’: Vigil Held For Josh Guimond

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vigil was held Friday night in Maple Lake for Josh Guimond.
He vanished in the middle of the night from St. John’s University 15 years ago.
Community members gathered at Holy Cross Church to mark the anniversary of his disappearance.
Josh stayed at school in November of 2002 over the first weekend of deer hunting season because of homework.
He went missing after a night of playing cards with friends. Years later, Josh’s family is still waiting for answers.
“It’s been interesting for the past 15 years wondering, wondering, wondering. And we keep wondering every day,” said Josh’s grandfather. “I know he’s watching us, he’s listening to us, and I think he’s enjoying everything that we’re doing and saying.”
His father, Brian, started a GoFundMe account to hire a private investigator to help find Josh.