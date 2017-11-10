Man, 76, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Explosion

HINES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house explosion and fire in northern Minnesota that killed a man.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Oscar Eckstrom died in the early morning blaze Thursday in Hines. He was alone in the home.
The house was destroyed. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation into the cause.
