Hit The Slopes: Area Ski Hills Open For Business

By Mary McGuire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The snow machines at Buck Hill are hard at work, preparing tons of fresh, white snow for skiers and snowboarders on Friday afternoon.

Five of the runs and 5 of the chairlifts will be up and running for folks in Burnsville from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Throughout the Twin Cities, other ski hills are getting ready to open for the season this weekend.

Buck Hill traditionally opens up in late November, but has had to close temporarily in past years due to warm temperatures.

OPEN THIS WEEKEND:
Buck Hill/Burnsville:
Afton Alps/Hastings
Highland Hills/Bloomington
Powder Ridge/Kimball

ALREADY OPEN:
Wild Mountain/Taylors Falls

NEXT WEEKEND:
Lutsen Mountains
Spirit Mountain/Duluth

THESE ALL HOPE TO OPEN THANKSGIVING WEEKEND:
Buena Vista Ski Area/Bemidji
Detroit Mountain Recreation Area/Detroit Lakes
Giants Ridge/BIWABIK

