How Do You Calculate Wind Chill?

By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the most part, we can handle the cold. It’s Minnesota — we’re tough.

But throw the wind in there, that’s a game-changer. It whips, it bites, it stings.

Ashley from Isanti asks: How do you calculate wind chill? Good Question.

“So wind chill is the evaporation of moisture away from your skin. And when wind comes by, it speeds up that evaporation process, which helps cool the body down. So the stronger the wind, the higher the evaporation process, the colder you feel,” WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

Here’s the formula for calculating wind chill:

windchill formula How Do You Calculate Wind Chill?

(credit: CBS)

 

