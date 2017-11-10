Reports: A Smaller ‘New Nye’s’ To Open In Old Spot By Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former co-owners of the historic Nye’s Polonaise Room say they will be opening up a reimagined “New Nye’s” in the exact spot the establishment lived for over 6 decades.
According to reports from City Pages and Star Tribune, brothers Rob and Tony Jacob announced they will be opening an ode to Nye’s Piano Bar inside the 67-unit Montage apartment building.
The new space will reportedly be 1,300 square feet – just over a tenth the size of the old place — and will be located in the same spot at the old polka bar.
Open seven days a week, the new Nye’s reportedly will at times welcome small bands to the stage. No food options will be available, but there will be cocktails, beer and wine.
The new Nye’s is expected to open in time for Christmas.