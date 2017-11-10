Family Says 8th Grader’s Death By Deputy Was Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of an 8th grader killed by a Wisconsin deputy calls the shooting a murder.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Bad River Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin for a report of a man carrying a knife Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff says one deputy fired two shots at a 14-year-old boy. The family says that boy Jason Pero died at the hospital.
His parents say he stayed home sick from school and was with his grandparents.
The Wisconsin division of Criminal Investigation says they found a knife at the scene, but Pero’s family questions whether the boy had a knife.
Counselors are helping students at Ashland Middle and High School cope with the situation.
The deputy involved in the shooting has been paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol during this type of investigation.