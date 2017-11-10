Vikings Surprise 5 Minnesota Veterans With D.C. Trip

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A group of veterans from across the state of Minnesota got a big surprise ahead of Veterans Day this weekend.

When Vietnam Veteran Rick Greer sat down for breakfast at the new HyVee in Eagan Friday morning, he knew he was being honored for his service. However, he had no idea that he would be getting the surprise of a lifetime from Vikings Hall of Famer player Paul Krause.

“I just thought we were going to have breakfast and visit with some Vikings. I didn’t know what else to expect, I really didn’t,” Greer said. “This is great.”

Alongside four other veterans and their spouses, Greer will be traveling to Washington D.C. Friday to watch the team take on the Redskins Sunday, as well as taking in a tour of the Arlington National Cemetery, a moonlight tour of the Washington National Mall monuments, memorials and the U.S. Capitol.

“I have always wanted to go and I’ve had friends of mine go. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Greer said.

Each one of the veterans was nominated to receive this special trip through the team’s website.

Upon their return, the team will also bring the group to the following weekend’s home game against the Rams to be recognized on the field as part of their “Salute to Service.”