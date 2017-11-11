Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bloomington Leaves 2 With Life-Threatening Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people sustained life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in the south metro Friday night.
The crash involved five drivers total and began when 16-year-old Kole Krause of Farmington spun out in his pickup truck on Interstate 35W southbound at 98th Street in Bloomington around 11:30 p.m.
A BMW driven by 44-year-old Jose Tizcareno struck the truck, leaving both vehicles blocking the middle lane.
Thirty-one-year-old Kyle Farness stopped to help Krause. He was standing on the highway when another driver, 57-year-old Khamphao Phonekeo, slowed and was struck by a fourth driver, 44-year-old Michael Martinez, in a 2012 Buick Regal. The Buick hit the median and struck Krause and Farness.
Krause and Farness were both taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Tizcareno and Phonekeo were not injured. Martinez sustained non-life threatening injuries.
State Patrol said Martinez and Farness may have been under the influence of alcohol. Poor road conditions also contributed to the crash.