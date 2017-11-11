Mike’s Mix: Kieran’s Irish Pub

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he heads to a beloved Irish pub in downtown Minneapolis that has some head-turning cocktails.
Chai Rye Cold Press
* To Make Chai Syrup:
Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Strain and bottle and keep chilled. Keeps for four to six weeks.
Instructions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin then add ice and shake vigorously. Strain in to a martini glass and float coffee beans on the head for garnish/aromatics.
Leopold Gin Tea Martini
* To make Tea Syrup:
Combine in a pot on a stove. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain mixture and bottle and keep chilled. Keeps for four to six weeks.
Instructions
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, then add ice and stir to chill. Strain in to a martini glass and garnish with a raspberry wrapped with a lemon peel.
Kieran’s Irish Pub is an upbeat, old-fashioned and family-friendly bar offering craft cocktails, draft beers, pub fare and live Irish music. Two-dollar-off happy hour specials run daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.