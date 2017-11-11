Mike’s Mix: Kieran’s Irish Pub

By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Kieran's Irish Pub, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he heads to a beloved Irish pub in downtown Minneapolis that has some head-turning cocktails.

Chai Rye Cold Press

  • 1 oz Rittenhouse Rye
  • ½ oz Chai Syrup *
  • 3 oz Bent Paddle Nitro Cold Press Black Ale

    • * To Make Chai Syrup:

  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 6 cardamom pods, cracked
  • 10 cloves
  • 1 tsp whole black peppercorns
  • 1 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 6 cups of water
  • 5 cups of brown sugar
  • 2 bags of black tea

    • Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Strain and bottle and keep chilled. Keeps for four to six weeks.

    mikes mix kierans irish pub Mikes Mix: Kierans Irish Pub

    (credit: CBS)

    Instructions:

    Combine ingredients in a shaker tin then add ice and shake vigorously. Strain in to a martini glass and float coffee beans on the head for garnish/aromatics.

    Leopold Gin Tea Martini

  • 2 oz Leopold Brothers Small Batch Gin
  • 1 oz Tea Syrup *
  • ½ oz Aperol

    • * To make Tea Syrup:

  • 2 Cups Fresh-Brewed Black Tea
  • ½ Cup Granulated White Sugar
  • ¼ Cup of TeaSource Hibiscus Red Berries blend

    • Combine in a pot on a stove. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain mixture and bottle and keep chilled. Keeps for four to six weeks.

    Instructions

    Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, then add ice and stir to chill. Strain in to a martini glass and garnish with a raspberry wrapped with a lemon peel.

    Kieran’s Irish Pub is an upbeat, old-fashioned and family-friendly bar offering craft cocktails, draft beers, pub fare and live Irish music. Two-dollar-off happy hour specials run daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    More from Mike Augustyniak
    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

    Good Question
    Best Of Minnesota
    Excellent Educator

    Watch & Listen LIVE

    Listen

    Watch