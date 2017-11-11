How Minnesotans Are Recognizing Veterans Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From coast to coast, those who’ve served our country are being honored Saturday. Military members, both past and present, are being recognized for their bravery and service at multiple events across Minnesota this Veterans Day.
A familiar sound cut through the air at Fort Snelling National Cemetery this Veterans Day. Taps were played to honor those who have served. Wreaths and flags were also laid on vets’ headstones at Fort Snelling.
In Inver Grove Heights, service members were recognized at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The program spotlighted vets who fought in the Vietnam War. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanked military members for always doing their jobs, no matter what’s happening in Washington.
“For our veterans today, it’s not the latest tweets that matter, it’s not the breaking news story, it’s what they’re standing up for and that is our country, and that is our democracy,” Klobuchar said.
And at Mall of America, a tasty approach to Veterans Day.
Professional chefs teamed up with armed service members for a cook-off in the Rotunda. Each duo worked a military staple into their dish, an MRE, or “Meal Ready to Eat.”
“If you’re familiar with MREs, they’re not always the most palatable, and we had chefs that came up with amazing dishes, everything from appetizers, to entrees, to desserts, it’s incredible what they put together,” Lt. Andrea Drost of the Minnesota National Guard said.
The Minnesota Vikings surprised a group of veterans with a surprise trip to Washington, D.C. They will tour the sites and watch tomorrows game against the Washington Redskins.