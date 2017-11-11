VETERANS DAY: 'Operation Fishing Freedom' | Vikes Surprise 5 MN Vets With Trip | Service Member Discounts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The iconic Mary Tyler Moore statue has returned to its original downtown Minneapolis location.

It was relocated for more than two years while the city worked on revamping Nicollet Mall.

51094166 Mary Tyler Moore Statue Returns To Nicollet Mall

Mary Tyler Moore at the dedication of her statue in 2002 (credit: Mike Ekern/Getty Images)

The statue is now back on 7th Street and Nicollet Mall, next to where the actress tossed her tam in the opening credits of her TV series, which ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977. It had been on display at the Minneapolis Visitor Information building two block north.

The city says this is the final week of construction Nicollet Mall. Crews will be removing barricades, sweeping the street and sidewalks, and putting out furniture this week.

The project should be complete by Thursday.

