Sheriff: Red Mustang Found Submerged In St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Missing your Mustang? Well, good news and bad news.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s office found a 1999 Red Ford Mustang GT submerged in the St. Croix River.

Authorities say they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Interstate State Park area of Taylors Falls.

(credit: Chisago Co. Sheriff’s Office)

No one was inside the car after it was pulled from the water. The sheriff’s office believes this may be intentional.

Authorities have been unable to contact the owner of the car, which is registered out of Minneapolis. The license plate is 173-UEC.

Call the sheriff’s office at 65 1-2213-6378 if you have any information about this vehicle.

