State Patrol: 8 Injured In School Bus Rollover Near Rochester

EYOTA, Minn. (AP) — Eight students suffered noncritical injuries when the school bus they were riding in rolled over in southern Minnesota, near Rochester Saturday morning.
The bus was carrying 29 people, mostly high school freshmen and sophomores from Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville. They were headed to a church retreat in Lanesboro.
The State Patrol says the eight injured students were taken to the hospital, and none of the injuries appeared serious.
Officials say the bus was traveling on Highway 52 and was pulling a trailer on the icy highway when the driver lost control Saturday morning.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)