VETERANS DAY: 'Operation Fishing Freedom' | Vikes Surprise 5 MN Vets With Trip | Service Member Discounts

St. Thomas Beats St. Olaf 97-0

Filed Under: St. Olaf College, University of St. Thomas

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Jacques Perra threw for three touchdowns, Stephen Wagner added three more on the ground, and St. Thomas beat St. Olaf 97-0 on Saturday to become the second Division III team this season to score 90-plus in a shutout victory.

The Tommies (9-1, 8-0 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to eight games and tied a MIAC record with 28 straight conference wins since 2014.

St. Thomas picked off four passes, had two return touchdowns and held the Oles to 71 total yards. The Tommies gained 667 yards.

Earlier this season, St. John’s scored 98 points in a shutout win over College of St. Scholastica to open its season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch