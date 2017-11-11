VETERANS DAY: 'Operation Fishing Freedom' | Vikes Surprise 5 MN Vets With Trip | Service Member Discounts

Wis. DOJ: Boy Lunged At Deputy With Knife Before Fatal Shooting

Filed Under: Brock Mrdjenovich, Jason Pero, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities have released the name of a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an eighth-grade boy on a Native American reservation.

The state Department of Justice says Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich shot 14-year-old Jason Pero on the Bad River reservation Wednesday after Pero approached the officer with a butcher knife and refused to drop it.

Authorities say Pero lunged at Mrdjenovich twice. Mrdjenovich fired, hitting the boy twice.

An investigation shows Pero called 911 to report a man with a knife, then described himself to dispatch. Authorities say evidence shows he’d been despondent.

His grandparents told The Associated Press that Pero went home from school ill Wednesday, but they didn’t know why he left the home. Relatives questioned whether he had a knife. Authorities said one was found at the scene.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch