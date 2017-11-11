Ex-House Speaker Zellers: I Warned Cornish To Stop Harassment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The former speaker of the Minnesota House says he confronted Rep. Tony Cornish about rumors of sexual harassment years ago and warned him to stop.
Kurt Zellers was Republican House speaker in 2011 and 2012. In a statement Friday, he said he warned Cornish “in the strongest possible terms” that sexual harassment wouldn’t be tolerated and a complaint would result in discipline.
He called on Cornish to resign.
Cornish didn’t return a call Saturday to The Associated Press. A day before Zellers issued his statement, he told Minnesota Public Radio that legislative leaders had never spoken to him about his conduct.
Two women, including Rep. Erin Maye Quade, came out this week and accused Cornish of sexual harassment. Cornish said his texts with Quade were congenial. He denied other allegations.
