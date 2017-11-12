Events Planned To Mark 2 Years Since Jamar Clark Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a series of events will be held this week to honor two years since Jamar Clark was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis.
Clark was shot and killed by police on Nov. 15, 2015. Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department were responded to a report of a woman being assaulted. The shooting happened near the area of James and Plymouth Avenues in Minneapolis.
Clark, 24, was unarmed, but officers say he was reaching for their gun during a struggle.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office investigated the incident, but no charges were filed against the officers involved in the shooting. The incident sparked protests in the Fourth Precinct as well as at least one demonstration that stopped traffic on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
The Twin Cities Coalition of “Justice 4 Jamar” is holding a series of events this week to mark the two-year anniversary. There’s a community meal being served at the Minneapolis Urban League Sunday night. Earlier in the afternoon, a bench was dedicated to Clark at the Karamu Garden at 1600 Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis.
There will be a candlelight vigil Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at James and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis. There will also be a rally at 9:30 am. Friday in downtown Minneapolis.