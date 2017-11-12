Police: 2 Injured In Stabbing At Mall Of America Macy’s Store, 1 In Custody

Filed Under: Macy's, Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person is in custody  and two people were hurt after a stabbing at the Macy’s store at the Mall of America Sunday night.

Bloomington police responded to Macy’s at the Mall of America at about 6:44 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they learned the incident started after a theft was interrupted.

Police say the stabbing happened in a dressing room at the Macy’s store. Authorities say a suspect was trying to steal belongings from another person in the fitting room, was confronted by the person and then stabbed the person.

moa stabbing Police: 2 Injured In Stabbing At Mall Of America Macys Store, 1 In Custody

(credit: CBS)

A second person was also stabbed trying to stop the initial theft and stabbing. Police say both stabbing victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say only the Macy’s store was placed on lockdown during the incident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch