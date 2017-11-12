Gov. Dayton To Speak Monday On Capitol Sex Harassment Allegations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Governor Mark Dayton is expected to talk publicly on Monday about sexual harassment allegations swirling through the State Capitol.

A DFL state lawmaker and a lobbyist have come forward, alleging that Republican Representative Tony Cornish sexually harassed them. Those allegations came after other accusations were made against DFL senator Dan Schoen.

Both men deny the allegations. It’s a story continues to grab the attention of state house leaders from both parties, past and present.

From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey, America is talking about sexual misconduct.

“They are popping up like mushrooms, sexual harassment allegations and it’s something society is paying attention to right now,” Attorney John Ella said.

John Ella is a Minneapolis-based attorney who has also been following allegations in the state house, and says there could be legal consequences.

“Yes they can be liable. There are immunities but they can be liable for sexual harassment,” Ella said.

Legislator Erin Maye Quade says Cornish sent her inappropriate text messages about looking at her on the house floor. It went on to say it was her fault, and she “looked too damned good.”

The Republican from Blue Earth County denies the allegations and says the messages are being taken out of context, and the two had been joking back and forth.

Maye Quad says she was also harassed by Democratic State Senator Dan Schoen. He denies allegations against him.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Minority Leader Democrat Michelle Hortman are working with human resources on new harassment training, including an all-day session. They will have an independent firm investigate.

And they will look at making new harassment policies.

Former Speaker Kurt Zellers is also chiming in, saying when he was in office, he had concerns about Cornish’s behavior and strongly warned him against harassment. Zellers is asking for Cornish to resign.

Governor Dayton is asking for Schoen to resign.