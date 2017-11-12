Seniors Pack Holiday Boxes For Operation Christmas Child

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The holiday spirit was alive and well Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.
Residents at The Waters Senior Living in Highland Park packed boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The national program is part of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that offers aid and relief.
Once the boxes are stuffed full of gifts, they’ll be sent around the world with thousands of others.
“Lots of jewelry, lots of coloring supplies, because I think that’s really fun to do. Wash cloth, soap and a little pink bunny,” officials with Operation Christmas Child said.
Residents at The Waters packed about 150 boxes on Sunday.
If you’d like to donate or help Operation Christmas Child, here’s how you can.