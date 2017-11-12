Seniors Pack Holiday Boxes For Operation Christmas Child

Filed Under: Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan's Purse

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The holiday spirit was alive and well Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

Residents at The Waters Senior Living in Highland Park packed boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The national program is part of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that offers aid and relief.

Once the boxes are stuffed full of gifts, they’ll be sent around the world with thousands of others.

“Lots of jewelry, lots of coloring supplies, because I think that’s really fun to do. Wash cloth, soap and a little pink bunny,” officials with Operation Christmas Child said.

Residents at The Waters packed about 150 boxes on Sunday.

If you’d like to donate or help Operation Christmas Child, here’s how you can.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch