‘I’ve Known Him All My Life’: Neighbors Mourn Man Killed In Robbinsdale Fire

By Bill Hudson
Filed Under: Bill Hudson, Fatal Fire, House Fire, Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Boarded windows and broken hearts now fill a close-knit Robbinsdale neighborhood.

Walking along the sidewalk Sunday, David Hiel stopped to say, “I’ve known him all my life.”

Hiel was shocked and saddened to learn details of the house fire that killed a childhood friend.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening, neighbors reported flames in Michael Schule’s front living room windows.

They immediately called 911.

The official cause has yet to be determined, but Hiel says that he knows his friend fell asleep in his chair.

Firefighters arrived within a few minutes to the bungalow on the corner of Halifax and 34th avenues.
　
“The neighbors reported flames inside the front porch area and that’s exactly what we saw when we arrived,” said Robbinsdale Fire Marshal Greg Bodin.
　
Schule, 66, was pulled from the home and transported to the hospital, but it was too late.

Jeannette Hiel has lived in the neighborhood for more than 60 years and says she and her children knew Schule since he was a child. She also knew he smoked.

Hiel fears he may have fallen asleep with a lit cigarette.
　
“Things happen, it’s sad…it’s very sad,” she said.
　
The state Fire Marshall is assisting the investigation for an official cause.
　

More from Bill Hudson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch