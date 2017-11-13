2 Found Dead After Shooting In Wadena County

Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Wadena County

MENAHGA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Wadena County are investigating the deaths of two males who had been shot.

The Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a 911 call to a residence in Menahga shortly after midnight Monday. The two males were found fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Menahga police, sheriff’s deputies and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch