2 Found Dead After Shooting In Wadena County

MENAHGA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Wadena County are investigating the deaths of two males who had been shot.
The Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a 911 call to a residence in Menahga shortly after midnight Monday. The two males were found fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Menahga police, sheriff’s deputies and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)